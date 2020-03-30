Online Originals: NDOT adds ensures crews are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Infrastructure repairs are uninterrupted during this time due to categorization of essential work. Crews are working around the clock but are following social distancing guidelines.

“They work outside and they’re separated from people when they do their work,” said Jammie Kritzer, NDOT Assistant Director of Communications.

Projects in the East are still being completed. Workers are dealing with less traffic through projects sites, and that may help them work even faster.

“They’ve been able to work additional hours to complete projects during the day,” Kritzer said.

The road work is considered essential.

“Transportation is very important. It’s what tends to drive the state and it’s very important to our state economic wealth,”said Kritzer.

N-C DOT tells 9OYS there have not been any major delays. Currently, U.S 264 and N.C. 11 roads are under construction in Greenville. The coronavirus is requiring a change in how workers take part in meetings checking on the status of projects.

“Employees in the department who are able to do so are teleworking and reporting to their supervisor,” said Kritzer.