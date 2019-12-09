ONLY ON 9: Farmville cemetery owner appears in court, facility placed into receivership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The owner of Crestlawn Memorial Gardens appeared in court Monday. The cemetery was placed into receivership under the North Carolina Cemetery Commission.

Both the cemetery owner, Timothy Watson, and the North Carolina Cemetery Commission agreed to place the cemetery under receivership.

“We think this is a step forward in what we are asking for, so we are on the right track but we would not be here if it was not for Channel 9,” said Mervin Taylor.

Now, someone appointed by the Commission will manage Crestlawn. They will work to update audits and go through financial records. They will also work to get community members items they paid for but have yet to receive.

Timothy Watson’s attorney said Watson did not want to talk on camera; however, he did have this to say on his behalf:

“It is highly unlikely he will continue ownership over the long term – a receivership is simply there to make sure things are handled orderly. It doesn’t take his property from him,” said Jay Dupree, attorney. “His goal is to make sure everyone is repaid and getting exactly what they bargained for and making sure their loved ones are at peace.”

The Commission will now work to find someone to buy the cemetery in the future.