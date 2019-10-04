ONLY ON 9: Thousands of fish wash up dead in Beaufort County waterway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A recent fish kill along the Pamlico River has raised concerns among environmental specialists in the East.

Nearly 140,000 fish are reportedly dying along the Pamlico River in Beaufort County this week.

Neighbors and folks out on the water first alerted Sound Rivers about the issue.

After investigating the problem, scientific experts found the kill is targeting the Menhaden fish from Blounts Bay to the Goose Creek State Park.

Experts at Sound Rivers are working with the North Carolina Department of Water Resources. They believe the cause of the kill is due to a water mold.

“All the fish had legions or sores on their bodies,” said Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers.

Howell says on Tuesday they were still seeing fish alive with the sores and legions.

“Whenever there are fish still swimming around and alive we consider that an active fish kill,” she said.

Experts believe an overload of nutrients in the water are potentially also playing into the problem.

“This has been happening more and more frequently but especially at this time of the year.” said Howell. “Sort of when temperatures are changing and when we are going from summer to fall.”

Crews plan to head back out onto the Pamlico on Friday to get an updated status on the issue. They say conditions have improved since last Sunday.

They encourage folks to stay out of the water until the issue is fully resolved.