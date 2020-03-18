Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers waits to take the field against the San Francisco 49ers prior to the game at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney extended Reid’s deal in February of 2019 and gave him a $9 million signing bonus.

The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.

The Panthers re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday.

They also agreed to terms with free-agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.