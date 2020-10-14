Panthers suspend in-person team activities Wednesday after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers suspended practice Wednesday and will not meet in person after an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers faced the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, coming away victorious and winning their third-straight game.

The Panthers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol after Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.



As of Wednesday morning, Carolina has not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making these precautionary measures. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 14, 2020

