Pick-up truck crashes into utility pole in Winterville near NC Hwy 11

WINTERVILLE, N.C. – A pick-up truck crashed into a utility pole Friday morning in Winterville near the intersection of Mill St. and NC Hwy 11.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.

The driver reportedly hit the pole and took down the power line. The accident held up traffic in the area until about 8:30 a.m.

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS posted on Facebook saying the traffic lights across all southbound and northbound lanes on Hwy 11 were also knocked down.

Multiple power trucks were on scene.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention, according to Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS.