Pitt County Schools unveils new program hoping to boost student attendance

The Pitt County School System is starting a new campaign which aims to boost student attendance.

It is called “Strive for Five.”

The goal is to encourage students to miss no more than five school days a year. The county-wide initiative is also meant to help educate families about chronic absenteeism – which is when a child misses ten percent or more of school a year.

School officials say this could easily translate into students being unable to read, failing grades and even dropping out of high school.

“When students miss even a few hours of school a day, they get behind academically,” said Karen Harrington, Director of Student Services, PCS. “Statistics are showing how important it is to be in school every single day.”

The slogan for the campaign is ‘Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow.’

“We are just trying to make sure parents are really aware of how much missing just two days a month can put a kid behind academically,” said Harrington.

Read ENC Community Literacy Coalition is also working with the district on this program. In addition to tackling school attendance, the coalition is working to help students with their reading skills.

The campaign starts this fall.