Police order Raleigh demonstrators to leave; damage reported, some detained as hundreds march

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crowd of hundreds formed Friday night in a downtown Raleigh protest that led to damage and earlier triggered a curfew in the city for Friday and Saturday nights.

Just after 7 p.m., a couple of dozen protesters were in front of the Wake County Courthouse on Fayetteville Street, according to CBS 17 reporters. That group quickly grew to what appeared to be more than 100 people who then began to march by 7:10 p.m.

By 7:30 p.m., the group had marched the Executive Mansion, where they stopped to chant. The group was chanting that Raleigh police use excessive force and they need to be “defunded.”

Just before 8 p.m., an American flag was burned in front of the General Assembly and a pinata was also lit on fire.

The crowd marched down Wilmington Street and over to Fayetteville Street where speakers addressed the demonstrators.

Around 9 p.m., vandals spray painted graffiti on the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time as the vandalism, several protesters ripped apart and toppled plastic barricades and tried to arrange them in the street.

Around 9:35 p.m., Raleigh police said crowds were smashing windows of a Wake County building in downtown Raleigh. Just minutes later, Raleigh police said protesters started a fire in the middle of Salisbury Street and fireworks were being lit.

At 9:47 p.m., Raleigh police said they asked the crowd to disburse and leave “as the protest is no longer peaceful.”

Around 9:50 p.m., Raleigh police reported protesters vandalized the Wake County Memorial for Fallen Deputies.

Just after 10 p.m., the crowd was seen passing out frozen water bottles and were putting on gas masks, according to Raleigh police.

Between 10 and 10:30 p.m., crowds moved around and became thinner, while police in tactical gear showed up and repeated orders for people to leave. More than a dozen of officers in tactical gear were standing outside the Capitol Building.

After 10:30 large crowds appeared to be walking away from downtown Raleigh, but it was unclear if they were leaving the area for the night or regrouping.

After 11 p.m., CBS 17 reporters saw some people being detained after they were still out in the downtown area after the curfew.

Raleigh had several downtown street closures in place along with a 10 p.m. curfew on Friday ahead of the protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said a citywide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The protests are planned to take place in downtown Raleigh and at the Wake County Courthouse in response to Blake’s shooting.

“By setting a curfew, it is my hope that we can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters,” the mayor said.

Blake was shot multiple times my a Kenosha police officer on Sunday as he bent down inside his vehicle.

The shooting, captured on cellphone video, led to several nights of protests and unrest, with some people destroying buildings, setting fires and hurling objects at police, who responded at times with tear gas.

On May 30, protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing left downtown Raleigh badly damaged. A curfew was not put in place for May 31 and protests descended into violence once again.

On Thursday, several downtown businesses began to board up in anticipation of violence on Friday.

In mid-August, CBS 17 reported that a third of downtown businesses were still boarded up from the May protests.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police if they were aware or preparing for the protests on Friday but a spokeswoman cited a state law that allows them to not release details regarding public security plans.