Power companies help customers estimate cost of holiday lighting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Power companies are helping their customers estimate the cost of holiday lighting.

Duke Energy has a holiday lighting calculator on their website community members can use to estimate the cost of their energy bills during the Christmas season.

For example, Duke says if you are using 600 large incandescent bulbs plugged in for about six hours every night. you could see about a $75 increase on your monthly bill.

On the hand, if you’re using 600 similarly-styled LED bulbs for about six hours, you could see only about a $5 increase.

Staff at the Greenville Utilities Commission tell 9 On You Side though LED bulbs are a more pricey they will pay off in the long run.

“We would encourage though if you do choose to replace those lights or upgrade to some new lights around the home, go with the LED – that’s a great option, lower usage and less heat and lasts a lot longer,” said Jonathan Sergeant, Energy Specialist, GUC.

GUC also suggests putting your lights on timers. You can set it to come and and turn off whenever you need to.