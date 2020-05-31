Protester rescued by firefighters after falling through sidewalk grate in uptown during protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A person has been rescued by emergency personnel after they fell through the steel grates along the sidewalk during ongoing protests late Saturday night in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire, EMS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police all responded to the scene within minutes.

It took emergency crews about 15 minutes to lift the person up out of the ground on a stretcher. The man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

No word on the extent of his injuries at this time.









Check back for updates on this developing story.