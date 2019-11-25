Residents react to a Lenoir County road closing permanently

Throughout the day, several cars were forced to turn around on Grainger Station Road in Lenoir County.

“It’s just a little inconvenient having to go all down the other side to get around to highway 11,” said Lenoir County resident, Joyce Ellison.

That’s what residents on Grainger Station Road will now have to do. NCDOT closed the end of the road Monday due to a new interchange being built as part of the C.F. Harvey Parkway Extension.

“connecting NC 58 and NC 11 extending out the current Harvey parkway. The purpose of the project is to help improve the connectivity of the northern end of Lenoir County especially the Greenville area and north Kinston,” said Aaron Bullard, NCDOT Resident Engineer.

Bullard also hopes the project will bring more business to Global Transpark, the U.S. 70 industrial park and industrial facilities along Highway 11.

Bullard said he sees how this would inconvenience people living on Grainger Station Road but also how it will benefit them.

“They’re going to have to go a little bit south to get onto Sharon Church Road then access NC 11 as oppose now they can go directly on NC 11,” said Bullard. “I think one of the long term benefits once the project is complete and all the work is done the homes will have a decrease as far as the traffic immediately in front of their properties.”

Homeowners are happy to hear that.

“I like it, less traffic because my kids and my grand kids come down here and play so less traffic is good to me,” Ellison said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by September 2021, according to Bullard.