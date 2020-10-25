Panthers fall short against the Saints, 27-24

Joey Slye barely missed a 65-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game and the Saints were able to stave off a late rally from the Panthers defeating Carolina, 27-24, in New Orleans.

The field goal attempt came up short but was lined up perfectly. The 65-yard attempt would have been an NFL record.

Curtis Samuel rushed from 5 yards out with 8 seconds left in the 3rd to tie the game at 24-24 but the Saints then took the lead 27-24 on a field goal from Will Lutz at the eight-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

The Saints (4-2) scored with two seconds left in the first half to take a 21-17 lead over the Panthers heading into the locker room.

The Panthers (3-4) made up for a slow start scoring twice in the second quarter.

The Panthers came to life with a highlight courtesy of receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The two connected on a 74-yard play with 11 minutes to go in the half making the score 14-10.

The Panthers then forced a Drew Brees fumble courtesy of Brian Burns that was recovered by Marquis Haynes and drove 65 yards down the field as Moore caught a 7-yard pass and punched it into the end zone for a 17-14 lead.

Brees connected with Deonte Harris on a 4-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left in the half to go ahead 21-17.

The New Orleans Saints set the tone in the first quarter on the first drive marching 75 yards down the field in over 8 minutes and scoring on a 4-yard pass from Brees to Jared Cook to take a 7-0 lead.

Kicker Joey Slye, returning to the Panthers after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, knocked in a field goal from the 43-yard line to make it 7-3 with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Brees and the Saints opened the second quarter with another score as the Saints QB went airborne for the touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Teddy Bridgewater returned to New Orleans for the first time since leaving the franchise and signing a 4-year, $60+ million deal with the Panthers. He threw for 254 yards on 23-28 passing with a pair of TDs on Sunday against his old team.

The Panthers return to action at Bank of America Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday (8 p.m., Fox 46 WJZY).

