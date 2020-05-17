SC restaurant uses blow-up dolls to make restaurant look full, ensure social distancing

TAYLORS, S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina restaurant has a unique way to ensure its customers are social distancing.
Open Hearth in Taylors also wanted their restaurant to look as full as possible, so the owners ordered 10 blow-up dolls and dressed them like patrons, complete with wigs.
The owners said they’re also using disposable menus and making sure employees wear masks.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
- ‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs
- Gov. Cooper extends order of flags at half-staff in honor of late Larry Womble
- Emerald Isle Police search for missing teen
- Two people, 14 dogs die when truck hits embankment, 16 dogs still missing.