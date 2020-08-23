SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won’t run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.

And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500: