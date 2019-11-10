Silver Alert issued for missing teenage girl last seen with her daughter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Aalia Jazzlin Casiano.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aalia Jazzlin Casiano, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Casiano is a white 16 year old girl. She is 5′ 1″ weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Aalia J. Casiano was last seen wearing a white in color, fuzzy hoodie jacket and black pants. Casiano was last seen with her daughter, Ava Marie Drakeford, who is 2 months old.

Casiano was last seen from the address of 901 Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Anyone with information about Aalia Jazzlin Casiano should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.