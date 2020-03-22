Small plane from Rocky Mount crashes near airport at SC island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WNCN) – A plane that took off from Rocky Mount, North Carolina crashed on an island near Charleston on Saturday evening.

Charleston County Rescue Squad, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Charleston County Police and Fire, and multiple other agencies responded to a call of a downed plane on Johns Island shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Charleston County Aviation Authority’s Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor, says the small aircraft crashed in the area of Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

At the scene, a small Cessna aircraft was found crashed in the wood line.

WCSC-TV, the CBS affiliate in Charleston, reported the Cessna 310 earlier left Rocky Mount Airport and was headed to Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will take over the investigation.

A source said that they could hear the plane’s engine cutting on and off before the crash.

WCSC reported the pilot was the only person on the plane.

The investigation is still ongoing.

— WCBD-TV contributed to this report