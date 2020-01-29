Social media ‘Outlet Challenge’ causes concern among fire safety officials

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire safety officials are warning parents and teachers of a popular social media challenge common among school-aged children.

The ‘Outlet Challenge’ recently became popular on the video app, Tik Tok.

Kids take part in the challenge by placing a cellphone charger halfway in a wall outlet before dropping a penny between the gap causing a spark.

The challenge not only causes electrical damage but in some cases could cause severe injury.

“This is an extreme safety and fire hazard,” said Captain Alfred Everington, Deputy Fire Marshall, Greenville Fire-Rescue. “The students can not only start a fire by doing this, but once the penny is in place, it can cause electrical arching, but it can also be an electrical hazard and cause electrocution as well.”

GFR crew members tell 9OYS they are unaware of any fires being started related to this challenge in the area; however, they want parents to be on high alert.

“If there is a child who sees their friend doing it they need to go tell an adult, whether it be a teacher, whether it be a parents, just get someone’s attention,” said Everington. “Let them know what is going on because that child could be in danger.”