Sound Rivers builds campsite platforms along Tar-Pamlico River

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) – An environmental organization in the East just wrapped up construction on new campsite platforms stationed along the Tar-Pamlico River.

Sound Rivers built 14 new sites giving boaters a place to stay while traveling along the river.

The sites are located in various places like; Greenville, Whitakers, Washington and Tarboro.

Sound Rivers was able to create the platforms through grant money. Each site costs about $15 to $20 thousand; however, staff members say they are confident the price was well worth it.

“We see the river as a source of ecotourism for the area, so not only are local people able to come out and use it and stay on a platform but people from far away can come and plan multi-day trip down the river and stay on platforms as they go,” said Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper.

Crew members with Sound Rivers tell 9OYS they hope to take advantage of the platforms this spring. The group is planning to travel the entire river – a trip which takes seven to eight days.

You can visit the Tar-Pamlico Water Trail website to rent your platform for the night.

