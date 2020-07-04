State trooper struck on I-485; same area as Friday’s deadly wreck

A North Carolina state trooper is in the hospital following an accident on I-485 outer and both directions of the highway were shut down on this holiday morning.

The incident occurred near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard. CMPD, Medic, Huntersville Fire, and state highway patrol were among those who responded to the scene. The Huntersville Fire Department said 485 will continue to be closed for some time and that travelers should see alternate routes.

The scene was still active around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say the trooper was struck by a motorist while on the highway. Medic transported the trooper to Atrium Main with serious injuries. It is unclear if there are any other injuries at this time.

This is the second incident on I-485 in less than 24 hours in the same area as a deadly accident on Friday. Five people were killed and an additional four sent to the hospital after a truck struck two cars heading in the opposite direction.

Both accidents remain active and ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

