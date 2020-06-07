SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.
Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.
A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.
LATEST STORIES
- DEVELOPING: GFR searching for drowning victim
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- Goldsboro officials search for missing kayaker
- Panthers and NC State cut ties with CPI after CEO’s email seeks to focus on ‘black on black crime’
- NC COVID-19 UPDATE: Over 900 new cases reported Sunday