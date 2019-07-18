Traffickers used semi-truck to move cocaine into Halifax County, court docs say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Court documents obtained by our sister station CBS 17 reveal details into the investigation of drug traffickers in Halifax County that led to a record bust on July 16.

On July 15, the DEA was conducting surveillance of drug traffickers in Halifax County that led them to a residence on Aurelian Springs Road.

While surveilling the home, a semi-truck being driven by Andrew Richard Rodarte arrived, court documents say.

Several people came out of the home and to help unload duffel bags from the sleeper compartment of the truck.

Court documents say Rodarte then left the home in the semi and later stopped at a truck stop off Highway 903 in Halifax County.

Investigators went up to the truck, knocked on the driver’s side door and found Rodarte alone inside, court documents say.

The encounter was described as “consensual” and “noncustodial.”

Court documents say Rodarte lied to investigators about being at the home on Aurelian Springs Road previously.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and executed early on July 16.

Once authorities entered the home, the found Luis Enrrique Arroyo-Jimenez, a woman and three children.

Inside a bedroom closet, investigators found duffel bags that matched what was seen being unloaded from the semi-truck, court documents say.

Approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine was found inside each of the four bags, along with banking information addressed to Arroyo-Jimenez.

The approximate value of the cocaine is $2.8 million.

Arroyo- Jimenez did not give a statement to authorities but Rodarte admitted to trafficking the drugs found on July 16 and at least five other times to other locations, court documents say.

Investigators found $2 million inside the semi.

Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, sheriff’s office’s from Halifax, Wake, Nash, Orange, Durham, and Franklin counties, as well as police departments from Raleigh, Apex and Garner, took part in the seizure, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

The sheriff said he would not be releasing further information on the case.

Rodarte and Arroyo-Jimenez remain in federal custody.