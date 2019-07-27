Tryon Palace in New Bern holds Multicultural Fair

Tryon Palace in New Bern held their third annual multicultural fair this weekend.

The fair celebrates eastern North Carolina’s cultural diversity.

Every summer New Bern’s Tryon Palace gives community members the opportunity to share their culture during the fair.

Inside the North Carolina history center representatives for different cultural groups use informational booths to set up demonstrations and displays so they can share their culture with visitors.

Hadley Cheris is the multicultural fair committee chair.

“People tend to think of New Bern as a small town and we don’t really have as much variety, but realistically we’ve got people from all over the world who live in New Bern, in Greenville, in Jacksonville and surrounding areas and so we really wanted to share how broad our culture is here even though people might not expect it,” she says.

Performances included storytelling, dancing and singing.

Children could play games and participate in crafts to learn more about different ways of life.

Telly Ipock and her family proudly represented their Chinese culture.

“For one, we enjoy uh showing people uh how um what we do in China and so we get to know other people and they get to know us and understand our culture also it’s very educational…and my parents they moved here from China and it’s good that they get to uh know that people appreciate the culture, their lifestyle,” says Ipock.

Nine different countries and cultures were represented at this years fair, including Greece, Egypt, China, Burma, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Persia.

Visitors walked around from booth to booth learning something new from different people in their community.

This fair celebrates the neighborhoods differences and helps educate the community in a colorful and interactive way.

