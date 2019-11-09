UNC System releases report about Dan Gerlach

New details have been released about the night which led ECU’s former interim chancellor, Dan Gerlach, to resign.

The UNC system released a report on the investigation Friday night.

According to the report, Gerlach visited four bars in about six hours. He had 10 drinks before getting someone to take him home.

He returned to the downtown area after realizing his house keys were in his car.

Investigators found no evidence of inappropriate contact with students. The investigation did not reveal the identity of the person who released images and video from that night.

For the full report, click here.