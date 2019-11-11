American Legion Auxiliary #15 honors veterans

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 100 veterans along with their families and friends gathered to honor service men and women this Veterans day. Its a day that brings back memories for veterans but makes them proud of their service and sacrifice.

“It’s good when you walk up to people they treat and respect you for the time that you did give to help fight for america and keep our country free,” said veteran Johnnie Northern.

American Legion Auxiliary #15 held their annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday morning.

Veteran Johnnie northern and other service members who were in attendance are thankful to be honored and recognized for their service.

“It’s a plus that they recognize you for the work that you’ve put out there and its good to keep America free,” said Northern.

American Legion honored veterans and fallen soldiers with songs, speeches and the presentation of colors. Each veteran honored their fallen brothers and sisters and bonded over their service time.

“I ended up doing 26 years my travels in the military carried me to the Philippines, Germany, Seattle, Washington, Charleston, South Carolina and Fort Bragg,” Northern said.

“I spent 21 years in the military retired. I’ve spent 16 years overseas and you name it I’ve done it,” said veteran George Edward Legget.

ALA discussed the issues veterans face like PTSD, homelessness, and transitioning back to civilian life and ways they can get help and support.

“I recognize the hard work they do as veterans and hardships they go through and we need to appreciate them and say thank you and today is the day to do that,” said Betsy Lee Hodges, President of American Legion Aux. #15.

Hodges gave a Veterans Day address speech and recognized each military branch with each their songs.

