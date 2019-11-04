Water outage planned for parts of Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Water Department will be disconnecting waterlines Monday for restoration.

Community members in the Lovick Lee Rd., Old Mill Rd., Granny Gut Dr., Jo Jane Rd., Hicky St., Creekside Ln., Jo Ln., Jane Ln., Robin Ln., Jonathan Ln., Wise Ln., Memory Ln., Edward Ln., Mallard Ln., Benjamin Ln., Martin Ln., and Michael Ln. will be impacted.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

According to the county, a system pressure advisory will be issued following the outage.

