‘We promised we would take care of you’: NC deputies celebrate graduation of fallen officer’s daughter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Investigators in Union County are trying to figure out if an overnight arson was racially motivated. Charred pavement was all that remained along Dale Street in Monroe by Friday morning.

Investigators say three vehicles, including a semi and attached trailer, were set on fire. The suspect also tagged the vehicles with “ Black Lives Matter”. The call came in around 11 p.m. Thursday from someone who lived nearby. It quickly became apparent the fires were arson.

“You see the spray painting along the cars and the speed of the which the vehicles burned it appears to include some type of flammable liquid,” said Tony Underwood from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.