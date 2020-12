Eighteen astronauts — nine men and nine women — have been selected to begin training for upcoming Artemis missions to the moon, NASA announced Wednesday. The list includes the as-yet-unnamed next man and first woman who will set foot on the lunar surface later this decade.

The announcement came at the end of a meeting of the National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, that was held at the Kennedy Space Center's Saturn 5 moon rocket display.