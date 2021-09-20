$1.5 million bond set for Bayboro man following drug investigation

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Bayboro man was arrested on multiple charges following a drug investigation, according to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

George Henry Midgette, III, 61 of Bayboro was arrested by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 9. Officials said after investigating Midgette for several weeks, he was arrested for:

Trafficking heroin

Conspiring to traffic heroin,

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiring to traffic cocaine.

Midgette was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.