$1.5 million bond set for Bayboro man following drug investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Bayboro man was arrested on multiple charges following a drug investigation, according to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

George Henry Midgette, III, 61 of Bayboro was arrested by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 9. Officials said after investigating Midgette for several weeks, he was arrested for:

  • Trafficking heroin
  • Conspiring to traffic heroin,
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiring to traffic cocaine. 

Midgette was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV