1 arrested, 1 injured after shooting at Havelock nightclub

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured outside a nightclub in Havelock.

The incident was reported at Jean’s Place on East Main Street Monday around 10 p.m.

According to Havelock Police Department Chief Marvin Williams, the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred inside the establishment.

The altercation continued outside the nightclub where the suspect, Barrett A. Crow of Havelock, shot Malcolm Brown of Greenville.

Brown was sent to Vidant Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied building.

Officials said a nearby building was struck during the shooting.

The suspect was sent to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office where he received a $100,000 bond but was released after he bonded out.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.