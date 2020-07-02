1 arrested, 1 wanted on possession of counterfeit money charges, attempted obtaining property by false pretense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) One woman has been arrested and another is still wanted by the Goldsboro Police Department for possession of counterfeit instrument/currency, uttering of a forged instrument, and attempted obtaining property by false pretense.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Kimberley Weaver, General Manager of the Circle K Convenience Store reported to the Goldsboro Police Department that two unidentified females each attempted to pass counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated the incident and identified two suspects, Crystal Brooke Haithcock and Victoria Blair Corser.

Felony warrants for one count each of possession of a counterfeit instrument/currency, uttering of a forged instrument, and attempted obtaining property by false pretense were secured on both suspects on Monday, June 29.

Crystal Brooke Haithcock, who was already in the custody of the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges, was taken before a Wayne County Criminal Magistrate and served with the felony warrant.

She was returned to the custody of the Wayne County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

Her first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, June 30.

Victoria Corser has not been located and remains at large.