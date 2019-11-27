1 arrested, 2 wanted after stabbing victim during home invasion in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) One person has been arrested and deputies are still looking for two other suspects involved in a stabbing reported during a home invasion in New Bern.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Keith Circle in New Bern in reference to a home invasion where multiple people were assaulted.

One victim was stabbed multiple times and was released from Carolina East Medical Center after being treated.

During the investigation, three suspects were identified as being responsible for the home invasion.

Derrick Randall Faulk, 35, of New Bern, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony breaking and entering to terrorize, felony assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Potter, 38, of New Bern, is wanted for felony breaking and entering to terrorize and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Benjamin Mitchell Murray, 41, of New Bern, is wanted for felony breaking and entering to terrorize and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.