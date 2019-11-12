1 arrested after traffic stop in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) An individual has been arrested after a traffic stop in Enfield on November 8.

Officer Keith Lawrence with the Enfield Police Department stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

He came in contact with Deryck Bennett, 25, and Kenya Potts, 22, both of Roanoke Rapids.

Officer Lawrence smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and subsequently conducted a vehicle search.

During the search Officer Lawrence found a small amount of marijuana in Bennett’s possession.

He also found Potts to be in possession of a concealed firearm.

Bennett was cited for possession of marijuana.

Officer Lawrence discovered that Potts did not have a conceal carry permit and that the firearm was stolen from Greensboro.

Potts was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun and possessing a stolen firearm.

She was given a $5,000 bond.