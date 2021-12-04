1 dead after a shed collapses in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro.

WNCN reports that Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that Alex Economy, 64, died in the incident.

A neighbor said that a portable storage shed was delivered earlier Saturday to go in the backyard of the home where Economy lived.

Officials said the victim was trying to move the shed into his backyard by using jacks and concrete blocks. One of the jacks slipped because of soft ground and the shed fell on the victim, trapping him, officials said.