1 dead after being shot while duck hunting in Hyde County Monday

ENGELHARD, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a person was fatally shot while duck hunting Monday in Hyde County.

The person who died has been identified as Brandon Marshall of Engelhard.

Sgt. Daniel Kennedy with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division said that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Marshall was shot by a member of his party while duck hunting.

They made a 911 call and local first responders arrived on scene shortly after. They then proceeded with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived on scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Authorities didn’t say whether they believe foul play was involved. They also did not include an age for the person who died.

The NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Division will provide updates once more information is available.

