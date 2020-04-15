Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Onslow County

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting reported in Onslow County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in Hubert near the intersection of Sandridge Road and Zachary Lane around 4 p.m.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and said they found one person who had been assaulted and injured.

The Onslow County deputy was not hurt during the incident.

The person who was assaulted was transported to the hospital.

His condition is not life threatening.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney requested the SBI to investigate the case