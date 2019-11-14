1 dead in Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following an early morning home invasion on First Street in Nashville, police said.

Officers received the call around 5:45 a.m. from the Oak Tree Apartments off First Street.

Responding officers found that one person had been killed and two more people were inside the home.

They were uninjured in the incident.

One person was shot and killed during a home invasion in Nashville on Thursday morning (CBS 17)

Officers have executed a search warrant on the residence to obtain evidence, police said.

The incident occurred less than half-a-mile from Nash Central Middle School.

School administrators were made aware of the home invasion but the school was not placed on lockdown since it school was not in session.

Police have not identified the deceased person but did tell CBS 17 that a man, woman, and their 12-year-old son live inside the home. The mother and son and are at the police department.

Police have a program with social services called “Handle with Care” that works with the Department of Social Services. The department will inform the school that the student has gone through a traumatic experience and will help him with counseling.