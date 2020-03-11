1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting reported in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a victim injured in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department said that on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m., 30-year-old Keith Barnhill arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

21-year-old Andrew Lester was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and placed into the Craven County jail under a $20,000 bond.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Front Street.

Barnhill and Lester knew each other prior to the shooting and got into a verbal argument that led to a fight, police said.

During the fight, police said that Lester produced a handgun and shot Barnhill.

Lester was located Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at his residence and taken into custody.

Barnhill was treated at CarolinaEast for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Lester will have his first appearance in court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.