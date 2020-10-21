1 injured in Kinston shooting; investigation underway

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Kinston.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., the Kinston Police Department responded to the 800 block of Dixon Street in reference to a shooting complaint.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The gunshot wound doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The man was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.