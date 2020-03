KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with a single gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, KPD responded to the area of the 300 block of E. Bright Street in reference to a subject that has been shot.

Officials arrived and located 18-year-old Ziyah Bryant with a single gunshot wound to the left leg.

Bryant was transported to Vidant Medical in Greenville for her injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Kinston Police Department.