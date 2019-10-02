1 rescued after vehicle crashes into ravine in Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded a $2.79 million grant to ECU's College of Nursing.

ECU officials said the 4-year grant will allow the College of Nursing to create the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Academic-Clinical Practice Collaborative, which will bring together students from three APRN concentrations to learn first-hand about the health care needs in areas that have the least access to care and a high prevalence of farmers, fishers and loggers who face different occupational hazards.

Dr. Pamela Reis, an associate professor in the Department of Nursing Science, who will lead this project, explained the inspiration behind it:

“It’s an opportunity to not only give students excellent primary care experiences in rural health but also to give them hands-on exposure to what it’s like to care for clients in eastern North Carolina. Hopefully, this will create investment in wanting to work in rural and underserved communities in the future.”

The project is centered on the APRN Rural and Underserved Roadmap to Advance Leadership (RURAL) Scholars Program created by Reis, which will recruit 84 advanced practice nursing students from a nurse practitioner, nurse-midwifery and clinical nurse specialist concentrations over the four-year period and place them in rural communities through a partnership with Vidant Health.