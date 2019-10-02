Live Now
1 rescued after vehicle crashes into ravine in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Fire Department said they rescued a person who was trapped in their vehicle after it crashed into a ravine on Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Public Safety Department said that on Tuesday just after 8 p.m., several firefighters and fire trucks were dispatched to a vehicle crash with entrapment in the area of 9 Dewitt Street.

At the scene, firefighters found a vehicle resting on its side in a ravine, pinned between a seawall and tree, with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters used a winch on one of the fire trucks to stabilize the vehicle, and rescued the driver from the vehicle.

Jacksonville Public Safety officials did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

  • Oct. 1, 2019 crash on Dewitt Street in Jacksonville, NC (Jacksonville Fire Dept. Assistant Battalion Chief K. Davis)
