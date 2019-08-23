1 sent to hospital after being struck by lightning while swimming in Atlantic Ocean

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that a person has been transported to the hospital after being struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Friday around 2:50 p.m., The Kitty Hawk Police said that first responders were dispatched to area of 3800 North Virginia Dare Trail for a person who had been struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue where first on scene and initiated medical assistance.

The Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Dare County EMS, and Kitty Hawk Police Department provided additional support.

The 23-year-old victim was with friends while on the beach and has been transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.