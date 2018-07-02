UPDATE: Second suspect arrested, charged in 2018 homicide in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: The Rocky Mount Police Dept. Homicide Unit said on Monday it has arrested and charged a second suspect in a 2018 homicide case.

RMPD said on July 1, 2019, officers arrested Brian Patrick Barnes, age 31, of Rocky Mount, and charged him with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives say at 1:30 a.m. on June 30, 2018, Barnes and Courtney Ramos fatally shot Antwon T. Chisley, age 38, of Rocky Mount, as they robbed him at gunpoint in the 100 block of Sullivan Lane.

Ramos was arrested on July 6, 2018, and was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Barnes and Ramos are currently being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond.

PREVIOUS:

A suspect was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection to an assault that occurred in Rocky Mount on June 30.

Courtney Ramos, of Wilson, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On July 6, the Rocky Mount Police Department arrested Ramos in connection with the homicide of Antwon T. Chisley.

Police said the incident occurred on June 30 near Sullivan Lane in Rocky Mount.

Ramos was sent to the Nash County Jail without bond.

PREVIOUS:

Police are investigating an assault that left one man dead in Rocky Mount Saturday overnight.

On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Lane in reference to an assault.

Police arrived at the place and said they found a 38-year-old black male dead on the scene.

The victim had gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Antwon Chisley of Rocky Mount.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or the Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.