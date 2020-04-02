10 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Craven County, 4 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Craven County.

This brings the total positive case count to 10.

The new individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are adults.

Two of the individuals were tested at Carolina East Medical Center for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The third individual was tested at Carolina East Medical Center for COVID-19 on Monday.

All tests were sent to the North Carolina State Lab of Public Health.

These confirmed cases were reported to the Craven County Health Department on Thursday by state health officials and Carolina East Medical Center.

Craven County public health officials have been in contact with each individual since notified of the positive test results.

All three individuals are currently hospitalized.

Two of the cases are a result of direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

Craven County Health Department Communicable Disease staff has yet to determine where the third individual contracted COVID-19.

Craven County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with these individuals are quarantined.

While Craven County has had 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, four of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation.

Of the 10 cases, five have been related to out of state travel, two are from community transmission, two are direct contact with a previously confirmed positive, and one is unknown at this time.