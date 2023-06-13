WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A massive roadside yard sale stretching through five North Carolina counties will take place later this week.

This will be the 11th year of the Annual 301 Endless Yard Sale. The event is along N.C. Highway 301.

The event extends more than 100 miles and across five counties from Weldon all the way to Dunn, organizers say.

The yard sale typically has more than 15,000 shoppers and over 2,500 vendors, according to the Johnston County Visitors Bureau.

“Shoppers will find the usual yard sale items like clothes, kitchen gadgets, vintage records and toys,” Johnston County officials said.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale has become a marquee event in central North Carolina for vendors and shoppers.

Participating towns in Johnston County include Kenly, Micro, Selma, Smithfield, Four Oaks and Benson. The counties covered are Johnston, Halifax, Wilson, Nash and Harnett.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Businesses, community group, schools and private homes along N.C. 301 will be selling antiques, refurbished items, and homemade crafts and collectibles, organizers said.