101st Pitt County Agricultural Fair canceled due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 101st Pitt County Agricultural Fair scheduled for September 22-27 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Fair Manager Kenneth Ross said that restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic make it difficult to have the event and guarantee the safety of fairgoers, staff, and vendors.

“We held off slightly longer than some fairs in the area in hopes of finding a safe way to make it happen,” said Ross. “But after extensive discussions with local health organizations, vendors and operators, the Pitt County Fair Board decided to face reality and cancel for this year. They will soon begin making plans for fair in 2021.”