1,086 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,086 new COIVD-19 cases Sunday, nearly 500 fewer than Saturday and nearly 1,000 fewer than Friday.

One additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,890. Sunday is the first day in six days that less than 24 deaths were reported.

Currently, 830 people are hospitalized, one less than on Saturday and the fewest number of hospitalizations since June 16.

The 1,086 new cases are the fewest since last Sunday, when there were 1,051 reported cases. It’s the second straight day there were about 500 fewer new cases than the previous day, with 2,045 new cases Friday followed by 1,561 Saturday.

The 830 people hospitalized represents a slight increase from Saturday’s revised number of 826. That number has been in the 800s for four of the past five days, so the general trend is improvement.