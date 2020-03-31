12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, March 31, Carteret County received another confirmed positive COVID-19 case bringing Carteret County to a total of 12 positive cases.

Carteret County medical providers, including the Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 239 patients resulting in 12 positive confirmations, 113 negative results, and 114 pending test results.

The Health Department expects to see more positive cases given the number of pending tests.

The case count reflects only those patients who have been tested for COVID-19.

Carteret County wants the public to remain positive in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and employ social distancing measures, eliminate unnecessary travel in and out of the County, and practice preventive measures to protect the community.