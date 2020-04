A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 13 positive COVID-19 cases in Dare County.

Health and Human Services Director Sheila Davies says, 8 cases have recovered, 3 cases are have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, one is recovering at home and one has passed away.

Dare County wants residents to continue to only go out if necessary, avoid direct contact, and restrict all non-essential movement.