1,329 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, third day of record hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is the 12th day in a row that more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 was reported.

According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,329 new cases were reported across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 72,983.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains high at 949, down by only two from Friday’s record total of 951 and a slight increase from Saturday’s total of 945.

The total number of deaths increased by one to 1,396.

More than 18,000 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 1,036,838.