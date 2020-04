A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Greene County Department of Public Health confirmed the 13th positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, April 13.

The individual was tested on Thursday, April 9 and is currently isolated at home.

Greene County is continuing to monitor the situation and its impact on the community.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing should call their primary care provider ahead of time in order to receive instructions on how to proceed.